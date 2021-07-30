Urgent appeal to find missing St Annes man

Justin Nield was last seen in the Heaton Road area around 4.15pm on Wednesday, July 28.

The 50-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim to medium build.

He has a shaved head, as well as tattoos of a cross on his chest and a love heart on his left arm.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue Berghaus jacket and a blue Lacoste cap at the time of his disappearance.

He has links to the Blackpool, Lytham and St Annes areas.

Police said they are "very concerned for his welfare" and have urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log number 1517 of July 29.

Justin Nield (pictured) is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim to medium build. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

In an emergency, call 999.