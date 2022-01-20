Unvaccinated NHS staff protest against mandatory vaccines and job loss threat

From April 1, NHS staff who have refused to have a Covid vaccination could face the sack under plans directed by the government’s Department for Health and Social Care.

The support workers say the plans discriminate against NHS staff, many of whom have been facing extra pressure since the Covid pandemic reached the UK in early 2020.

NHS staff have been told they could be re-deployed where possible, but if not they face termination of their contracts.

Some NHS staff are concerned they might lose their job if they choose not to have the Covid vaccine. Pictured are Emilia Jochymek, Tim Jones, Ryan Smith and Alex Dean.

The protesters are employed by the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, which is following the same guidelines as other NHS bodies across the country.

As many as 70,000 NHS staff – 4.9 per cent – could remain unvaccinated by the start of April.

Emilia Jochymek, 38, who lives in Blackpool and has worked for the NHS for six years, said: “The Covid vaccination should not be mandatory for anybody, including NHS workers.

“The Covid vaccine is only in the third stage of clinical trials until 2023 and hasn’t been fully tested.

“It is still an experiment and to coerce people into having it is against our human rights.

“We should be able to have a choice what we put in our own bodies and I am worried about the side effects.

“Of course we have had to take other vaccines in the past as part of our jobs, like the one for hepatitis, but the difference is those vaccines were developed over 20 years.”

Emilia said she did not believe that being unvaccinated caused her to pose a greater risk to patients than anyone else.

She added: “I know by speaking out it might put my job at even greater risk but for me it is worth it, I am speaking for those who are afraid to speak.”

Another support worker, Mel Hamilton, said: “It’s about body autonomy for me, I don’t think it’s right that any person should be bullied into this.”

Some health experts have said that while the vaccines will not necessarily stop people getting a strain of the coronavirus, studies have shown that vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill.

NHS North West says it is starting a concerted drive to encourage more people to have both vaccinations and the additional booster.

Dr David Levy, NHS North West medical director, said: “If you are one of the people who are yet to come forward for either your first, second or booster jab, I would urge you to get jabbed in order to protect yourself, your family and friends.

“I know from looking at the figures for our region that the majority of people in our hospitals as a result of Covid have either not been vaccinated at all, or have not had the full recommended course of the vaccine.

“I understand that some people may have wanted to wait until after the Christmas and New Year break, and others just wanted to wait and see what happened with the roll out of the vaccine. But a year on, it’s really clear that the vaccine is safe, effective and has saved lives.

“For the vast majority of people the side-effects from having the Covid vaccine are mild, compared to the symptoms from the virus itself or the longer term effects of Long Covid, and indicate that the vaccine is successfully stimulating your immune system.”

But supporters of the protesters said they and other NHS staff should have the right to choose.

Ryan Smith, 35, of Harrowside, who has fundraised for NHS workers, said: “Last year we were clapping them, now we’re sacking them, it’s not right.”

And another supporter, Tim Jones, 55, of North Shore, said: “The way they are being treated is a total disgrace, it’s an infringement of their civil liberties.