UK's largest Gin & Rum Festival is coming to Blackpool: everything you need to know

The UK's largest Gin & Rum Festival is coming back to Blackpool later this year and below is everything you need to know...

Gin & Rum Festival, the largest touring festival of its kind in the UK, has announced that it will be returning to Blackpool next Autumn.

Taking place on Saturday, November 15 at the Winter Gardens, tickets for the Gin & Rum Festival Blackpool are already on sale. Find out more below...

bridgesward from Pixabay

What can you expect from the event?

Organisers say they are combining gin, rum, and an exciting party vibe to mix up an incredible event that attendees will not forget.

The event information reads: “Whether you’re new to the gin and rum scene, or a keen enthusiast who’s looking to expand their horizons, we’ve got you covered! With over 120 different spirits for you to try, you’re guaranteed to find your new obsession.

“Discover new favourites with samples from our hand-picked award winning guest distillers, and indulge at our themed Gin, Rum, and *NEW* tequila bar, all whilst enjoying tunes from our DJ and a fan favourite live acoustic band.”

Is it just gin?

It’s not all just gin and rum this time round; organisers say they are excited to showcase some of the nation’s favourite cocktails, along with some delightful tequilas, including an interesting flavoured range.

The festival also offers beer, prosecco, and a range of non-alcoholic options.

How much are tickets & what do they include?

Tickets, available on eventbrite here, cost different prices depending on when you get your hands on them.

The cheapest tickets - phase one - have now sold out but phase 2 tickets are £14.87.

Final release tickets are then £20.77 and the sale of all tickets ends on November 15.

Included in your ticket price is:

A free drink to claim on exit of the festival!

Free samples from expert distillers and producers, ready to show off their latest flavours

Collectable branded goodies, including a stainless steel tumbler, a branded carry satchel for your bottles & more, and a handy reusable stainless steel straw!

Mixers and soft drinks by Schweppes

A free snack from our snack partner Lovecorn

A handy Gin & Rum Festival guide, giving you insightful information on products and brands

Live music from a fan favourite acoustic band, and a resident DJ to bring the party vibes