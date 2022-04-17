The Ukrainian contingent, including children, are among the entrants involved in the WDC Amateur League European Championships (ballroom and Latin) and the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens.They are staying for free at the Alexandra Hotel on Albert Road, courtesy of hotel group Blackpool Promotions.

Undefined: readMore

"Historically both these events have been well supported by dancers from Ukraine and this year, given the challenges they face because because of the Russian invasion, we have worked with MP Scott Benton and the Home Office to ensure they have no problems with their travel documents.

"We’d also like to Jim O’Neill and all the team at Blackpool Promotions for their help.”

The European Championships was due to conclude on Sunday (April 17) and the junior event will be held over the next seven days.

1. Photo Neil Cross; Ukranian dancers taking part in the European Championships and the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens - Vlada Velgus Young Vlada Velgus is flying the flag for Ukraine in the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. Photo Neil Cross; Ukranian dancers taking part in the European Championships and the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens Ukranian dancers taking part in the European Championships and the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens. Photo Neil Cross; Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3. Photo Neil Cross; Ukranian dancers taking part in the European Championships and the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens - Scott Benton the Conservative MP for Blackpool South Scott Benton, the Conservative MP for Blackpool South, meets some of the Ukrainian dancers taking part in the European Championships and the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens - Scott Benton the Conservative MP for Blackpool South Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. Photo Neil Cross; Ukranian dancers taking part in the European Championships and the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens - Bogdan Bilous and Yulia Olianishena Bogdan Bilous and Yulia Olianishena put on a demonstration. They are among the Ukrainian dancers taking part in the European Championships and the Junior Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens . Photo Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales