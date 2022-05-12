More than 4,200 people in the county have applied to the Homes For Ukraine scheme, but the Post has heard from people living in villages who were told they can't proceed with a placement due to their location - something made troublesome when, according to Marketing Lancashire, 80 per cent of the county is officially classed as rural.

A spokesman from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities denied this was the case, saying: “There are no restrictions whatsoever on geographical locations that would prevent the form being accepted".

But one mum from Treales, near Kirkham, claims she was told otherwise in a Government email.

The email states: "not all those who expressed an interest in offering accommodation will be able to proceed: some homes, for instance, may be too remote for Ukrainian people who would like access to jobs or who may not be able to proceed."

The woman, who has asked not to be named, said: "We have horses and fields and we're only a five or 10 minute walk from Kirkham town centre, but our postcode classes us as rural.

"I'm sure that some Ukrainians would love to be in or near the countryside - they're not all from big cities.

"If it were me with my children fleeing war, I would gladly accept.

"It's a humanitarian crisis and I think as long as people are safe, then that is the most important thing."

The Post also understands that people living in the Longton area and Western Parishes of South Ribble have also been told their homes are too remote.

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities added that some people may have been rejected by third-party agencies helping the Government scheme.

They added: "There are separate agencies and charities which help to match refugees that may have different resources in different areas."

Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden registered her interest on a website called Ukraine Shelter and was rejected as being too rural.