UK final for Mr Swimwear Blackpool Ross Goodwin

Ross Goodwin is Mr Swimwear Blackpool

Ross, who holds the title of Mr Swimwear Blackpool 2021, is packing his suitcase in readiness for the big event, which takes place this Saturday at The Final Furlong Marquee at Chester Racecourse.

A keen exponent of judo in which he has attained his 2nd dan black belt, Ross is head coach at St Annes Keidokwai Judo club and won the Fylde ad Lancashire Coach of the Year accolade in 2019, in recognition of his impressive work with youngsters in the sport.

He also performs as a professional wrestler with Preston City Wrestling (PCW) and has appeared at the Blackpool Tower complex, where his Rossy Rascal alter ego has proved hugely popular.

But this weekend he faces a different challenge, with the chance to win the first prize of £10,000, a modelling contract and a trip to Marbella for a photo shoot, with accommodation included.

There's also a sightseeing trip to Gibraltar with meal at top local restaurant and a glitzy photo shoot on the rock - as well as winning the Mr British Isles trophy itself.

Ross, 29, from South Shore, said: "I heard about the competition and decided to give it a go.

"During lockdown I wasn't able to be as active as I usually am and wanted to try something completely new.

"Being chosen for the Blackpool title was a big honour because the community in this town is really supportive to people who give something a proper go.

"I feel confident because I'm used to being on stage and taking part in competitions, I'm looking forward to it."

Ross says he enjoys his judo coaching role and says he particularly likes to help and support as many individuals as possible through mental health, well being and fitness.

At the National Final Ross will be up against finalists from across The British Isles including Ireland, Scotland, Wales and all across England.

He will be required to take part in a professional photo-shoot prior to the final and then a catwalk show at the final which is in front of the judges and the winner is announced on the day.