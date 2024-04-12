Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathan Wood, who graduated from UCLan with a BA in Drama in 2020, said landing his first TV role “still feels unreal” and it was only when he walked onto set that he finally believed it was happening.

The former Preston resident will star in the next series of the show, due to be aired over the summer, alongside comedian Jason Manford who will also be making his Waterloo Road debut as headteacher Steve Savage.

Speaking about arriving on set, 25-year-old Nathan, who grew up in Salford and Bury, said: “It was exciting but terrifying. I was around some really experienced actors such as Jason Manford, Neil Fitzmaurice and Adam Thomas. It felt daunting at first but everyone was so welcoming and I soon got into the swing of things.”

L: Nathan Wood. R: Nathan's Waterloo Road colleagues Jason Manford (top) and Adam Thomas (right). Credit: submit and BBC

Who will Nathan be playing?

Nathan will play new character Boz Osbourne in the upcoming season.

Commenting on his role, Nathan said: “I can’t say too much about Boz at this stage but he’s the kind of person I grew up with and I felt very comfortable playing him.

“Waterloo Road is a brilliant gritty and down to earth series and I can’t wait to see the next instalment, although it will be strange to see myself on screen.”

How did his time at UCLan help his career?

Nathan graduated from UCLan with BA(Hons) Acting degree in the middle of the pandemic when creative industries ground to a halt. Despite having to finish his course online, Nathan says his time in Preston was “the best three years of my life” and gave him the perfect grounding for the acting industry.

He added: “My big take home is that it taught me how to professionally present myself as an actor, not just when in character, but more generally in what is a very competitive environment.

“I also benefitted from the great industry connections the course has and learned so much about show reels, self-tape auditions and generally how the business works.”

What’s next for Nathan?

Nathan, who is managed by talent agency Scott Cole Management, is hoping that his breakthrough role on Waterloo Road will open the door to more TV acting roles in the future.