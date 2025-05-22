Lancashire based Tyson and Paris Fury successfully pulled off a surprise party this week for Big John’s 60th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Fury, the father of Morecambe boxer Tyson, today turns 60 and to mark the occasion, his son and daughter-in-law held a huge family bash.

The surprise party, held last night at Cheshire’s Mottram Hall, was also in honour of two other family member’s birthdays too - Tyson’s brother Hugh and his wife Tiffany

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum of seven Paris, who has been with Manchester born Tyson for years, posted various photos and clips from the evening on both her Instagram page and story.

In a gallery shared to her main feed, the Fury family look in high spirits as the well-dressed clan drink, eat, dance and the night away.

A selection of images of the Fury family enjoying themselves at John Fury's birthday party. | parisfury1 on Instagram

In the caption to the post, Paris told her 1.8 million followers: “Well!! Even though it was very last minute to plan, We had the best night hosting/celebrating Big Johns @gypsyjohnfury Surprise 60th birthday ( @hughfury96 & @tiffanyfury05 ‘s too🤪) Me and @tysonfury wanna thank all our friends and family for coming.”

Pictures featured in the gallery show 35-year-old Paris to be wearing a gorgeous gold Egyptian-esque Karen Millen dress whilst Tyson, 36, sports a Claudio Lugli suit covered in white roses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fury’s eldest child, 15-year-old Venezuela, can be seen in a white embroaded mini dress whilst her two sisters wear adorable matching gold dresses and the birthday boy himself, John, is wearing a Furo City T-shirt - the sports nutrition brand set up by Tyson in 2022.

In one clip, John takes the microphone to say: “I'd just like to say, a total shock but I'm very pleased to see everybody,' he said. 'All my cousins, everyone I've known all my life. Kids, grandkids, whatever. All friends of mine, thank you very much.”

In the caption, Paris also thanked the many people who helped her and Tyson plan the party, including some Lancashire organisations.

She continued: “A special thanks to the best party planner @ledigo_events and our favourite venue @mottramhallcheshire for helping bring the party together

“Also a special thanks to@bennettsmeat ( the best hog roast)

@bellaofficial

@emerald.events.mcr

@icemania_uk

@exceedevents

@champneysspas

@celebrationcakeslancaster”