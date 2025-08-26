Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 15, goes 'Instagram official' with boyfriend

The eldest child of Lancashire based champion boxer Tyson Fury has gone ‘Instagram official’ with their new partner.

Aside from a dazzling boxing career, Morecambe’s Tyson Fury is also well known as the patriarch of a large family.

The 38-year-old sports star and wife Paris, 35, share seven children: Venezuela, 15, Prince John James, 13, Prince Tyson II, eight, Valencia, seven, Prince Adonis Amaziah, six, Athena, three and 22-month-old Prince Rico.

Now it appears the Lancashire brood are preparing to welcome another member into their fold as eldest daughter Venezuaula has gone Instagram official with her first boyfriend.

The homeschooled teen attended York Races over the August Bank Holiday weekend and amongst the snaps from the day, were a few of Venezuela looking cosy with a mystery man.

Being ‘Instagram Official’ is when you show off a new partner for the first time on social media and Tyson’s daughter did so a few times.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price at York Races over the weekend. | L: @lalafury777 on Instagram. R: Venezuela Fury on TikTok

Although not shared to her official Instagram page, which has 143k followers, her private account - lalafury777- tagged a man named Noah Price in a rather cute post.

In the boomerang, Venezuela and Noah look very cosy, posing for a photo together with Noah’s hand around her waist; they then start laughing as they walk towards the camera together.

Tyson’s daughter also captioned the post with a love heart.

Noah Price’s Instagram states he is an East Midlands belt holder and indeed a Google search reveals he is boxer, having become the over 9kg belt holder in the East Midlands last year.

It also turns out their York Races outing was not their first as a couple, with Noah Price’s Instagram having a saved story from nine weeks ago of the pair looking very glam at Ascot.

Venezuela also took to her Tiktok where she shared a post about her new love with her 11.1k followers (her previous account was hacked at 180k).

In the Tiktok, the 15-year-old shares a photo of Noah kissing her on the cheek at Yorks Races with overlay text reading ‘Love?’; the second image is then of Venezuala, on a different day, tuning her back away from the camera as overlay text reads “Or”; and finally the third photo shows a very young Venezuala posing with her dad as overylay text reads “Love?”

In the caption she wrote: “My dad is me first love anyway #fyp #boyfriend #marriage #tysonfury #couple”

Although this caption does imply they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, there at least appears to be no wedding rings in sight for now!

In the UK, you also cannot legally marry until your 18.

Venezuala’s parents did themselves marry fairly young, Paris being 19 and Tyson 21 when they tied the not at S. Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster back in 2008.

Love is evidently in the air of the Fury family recently as the couple also married for a third time last month.