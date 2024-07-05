Tyson Fury’s brother hints father John Fury lost Tyson his match against Usyk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyson Fury’s brother has hinted that their father John may have lost Tyson his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury, 35, suffered his first professional defeat against Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk, 36, in May.

Following the fight, many boxing fans were quick to criticise the support surrounding father of seven Tyson in the ring, saying that the multitude of voices were a hindrance rather than a help.

At some points in the match, both Tyson’s coach Sugar Hill, father John and former boxer Andy Lee were all in the corner offering words of advice.

Although Tyson himself has not been vocally critical, his brother Shane has now spoken out in agreement with the criticism.

When iFL TV asked Shane if there were too many voices in the corner, the father of five answered: "100% agree.

"My take is, deeply, truly, my honest opinion is my dad wants what’s the best for his son and the best for his son after he’s been put down and nearly out cold is to get him through the fight.

"F*** the boxing, you can be KO’d and not wake up.

"That’s his mentality 'cause he wants the best for his sons but sometimes when you want the best for someone it’s maybe not the best instructions.

"Them instructions is sometimes not what you need.”

Main image: Tyson Fury following the Usyk fight. Inset: Tyson's father John Fury. Credit: Getty. | Getty

It is not the first time one of the Fury family have insinuated that John was partly to blame for Tyson’s defeat..

John's brother Peter, who used to train Tyson, last week told October Red media: "There should only be one man in the corner, there shouldn’t be three or four. Some are too emotional in the corner and some are giving the wrong advice.

"I think the only one that spoke a little bit of sense in the last dying stretch of it was Sugar Hill, who said put it on him.

"When you go into fights, it doesn’t matter who it is, it could be a family member, but you’ve got to give precise clear information. And the thing I always say to the fighter is, 'Are you listening, do you understand what I’ve just told you to do?'

"There were too many people, but maybe Tyson wants that I don’t know, it’s been years since dealings with me.

"I don’t know what the situation is but clearly for me the game plan was wrong and only one should be speaking. How can you listen to all that? It’s going a bit panicky and it’s all over the place.

"I’ve always said I can’t be bought in boxing. If someone is talking in the corner, I’d say shut your f***ing mouth now or get out the back. It’s happened before. I’m not having anything go on in that corner.