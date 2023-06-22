The Gypsy King, who lives in Morecambe, took to his Instagram story on Wednesday (June 21) to share the news with fans.

Filming inside a training facility alongside Morecambe boxing coach Bob Howard and Lancaster boxer Isaac Lowe, Tyson said: “Another brutal session done in the gym with old stone hands there and Isaac Lowe in there, 12 rounds of boxing, 500 abs. We’re coming and we’re bringing pain with us, we’re bringing a whole lot of pain, keep tuned, big announcement coming. I know I’ve said it a few times now but I’m very excited. It’s here, it’s landed.”

No news yet has come as to what the 34-year-old could be referring to, but that has not stopped speculation...

Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury tells fans to "keep tuned" for a big announcement (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

What have Tyson’s fans said?

Taking to Twitter, many users suggested the announcement will be a fight with Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk. The 36-year-old heavyweight defeated another British boxing star, Anothony Joshua, in August last year.

Some users even suggested an Anthony Joshua fight will be Tyson’s announcement, whilst fellow British boxer Derek Chisora was also named a pontential opponent.

Aside from boxing, many also suggested it will be a new flavour of Tyson’s energy drink range, Furocity.

Other Twitter users had some slightly different suggestions...

Dan Armstrong: “Strictly Come Dancing? It’s a bit early for that ain’t it?”

Stephen Abson: “Has he retired - AGAIN”

Peter Winder: “He had beef for Sunday roast”

Bob: “New xmas song soon”

