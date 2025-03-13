Tyson Fury, Freddie Flintoff, Ian McKellen & more: the 25 Lancashire celebrities with the most Facebook likes

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:18 BST

Facebook remains the most popular social network in the UK but how popular are our Lancashire stars on the site?

From TV icons to sporting legends and stadium-filling rock stars, a whole host of celebrities hail from the likes of Preston, Blackpool, Burnley and Lancaster.

Now thanks to the rise of social media sites, it feels like we know them better than ever before as they too share aspects of their life online.

The first social media site to truly take a hold in the UK was Facebook back in 2006 and it still remains the UK’s most popular social media site, with 44.8 million UK users currently.

Of these millions of UK Facebook users though, how many take the time to like the pages of our Lancashire celebrities and who comes out on top?

Take a look below at the 25 Lancashire celebrities with the most Facebook likes...

1. Lancashire celebrities ranked by Facebook popularity

Take a look at the 25 Lancashire celebrities with the most Facebook likes | Getty

The Burnley born actor has 7,800,000 Facebook likes

2. Sir Ian McKellen

The Burnley born actor has 7,800,000 Facebook likes | Getty

The group, led by Blackburn born Jay Kay, have 2,900,000 Facebook likes

3. Jamiroquai

The group, led by Blackburn born Jay Kay, have 2,900,000 Facebook likes | AFP via Getty Images

The Burnley born cricketer has 2,200,000 Facebook likes

4. Jimmy Anderson

The Burnley born cricketer has 2,200,000 Facebook likes | Getty Images

The Morecambe based boxer has 2,200,000 Facebook likes

5. Tyson Fury

The Morecambe based boxer has 2,200,000 Facebook likes | PA

The Preston born footballer has 2,100,000 Facebook likes

6. Phil Jones

The Preston born footballer has 2,100,000 Facebook likes | Getty Images

