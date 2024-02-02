Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 35-year-old father of seven is hoping to knock down a house he owns in Styal, Cheshire and replace it with a larger one with a pool and spa as part of a project reported to cost up to £4 million to complete.

Plans for the house, which is located on the same road as Tyson’s father John’s home, include the addition of side extensions either side- one of which will house a cinema room-, whilst an outbuilding will be home to a four-car garage, as well as a swimming pool, plunge pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

Tyson submitted a planning application for the property back in September 2022 which was approved in April 2023, but the project was delayed after projected bats were found in the loft. The application was withdrawn and resubmitted in September 2023 but newly released consultation submissions show another hurdle is now in Tyson's way as it has caused an uproar among locals.

A source told the Sun newspaper: “Tyson feels like he’s having to jump through a lot of hurdles but he’s determined to see it through.”

Tyson Fury has recieved objections from neighbours against his latest house build plan- the current site is pictured on the right. Credit; Getty and Google Maps

Does this new house mean Tyson is going to move out of Morecambe?

Tyson, along with his wife Paris and their seven children, predominantly live in a family home in Morecambe, but he also owns the £1million Cheshire home his father John lives in, as well as a £550,000 house in Lancaster.

Although the new Styal house will be closer to both Tyson’s dad and his brother Tommy, it is not believed Tyson is uprooting the family from Morecambe to Cheshire as he has been very vocal about how much he loves the seaside town.

This has not been confirmed by Tyson however, and the proposed home does have seven bedrooms…

What have been the objections?

One member of the public stated: “Site is next to an illegal car park that is potentially now contaminated land due to parking and fly tipping. This property is in the airport safeguarding area with the potential to affect Manchester airport with the runway being at the back of the property.”

Tyson's new home is less than two miles away from Manchester Airport and Google Maps footage demonstrates how the site is being used as a dumping ground for vehicles whilst to the side of the property is a busy illegal car park.

Another statement, on behalf of the Residents of Wilmslow (RoW), raises concernes about the size of the property, reading: "It is appreciated there is some reduction in floor area to withdrawn application 22/3729m. However, the 16.7% increase in volume makes the proposed significantly materially larger: Thus, inappropriate within the Green Belt due to closing down openness of the countryside."

The property (red arrow) has multiple cars dumped, or illegally parked around it.

Has anyone backed the plans?

Cllr Chris Hilliard of the Wilmslow Lacey Green Ward submitted a statement in favour of the development, in which he outlined “the current problematic use of the land, the enhancement to the amenity of Styal by the improvement of this property, and the importance of good quality family housing in the local area.”

Cllr Hilliard said: “Styal has been affected by several issues over the years. One of those issues is exceptionally apparent on this property and Moss Lane as a whole. Airport Car Parking. What were family properties or small industrious businesses have become car parking for the airport. Many of this type of establishment have a very dubious reputation, with damage to vehicles, proprietors taking vehicles into local towns and leaving them for weeks, and a disregard for the local community ... .As such, the removal of these properties from being used in this way is seen as an important local priority. This community blight is added to as the property, and the land, is in a poor condition.”

