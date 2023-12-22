Fancy having a nose inside the Fury family’s lavish lifestyle in Lancashire, we’ve got you covered...

Champion boxer Tyson Fury, 35, and his wife of 15 years Paris, 33, currently live in a grand mansion in Morecambe Bay alongside their seven children: Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis, four, Athena, two, and three-month-old Prince Rico Paris.

Although between them the pair have over eight million followers on Instagram and their Morecambe home cost reportedly 1.7 million pounds, Tyson and Paris seemingly remain down to earth and have been very open about the way they live.

The couple recently opened up their Morecambe home to camera crews for their Netflix documentary ‘At Home With The Furys’ but have always shared snaps on their Instagram feeds too, so take a look at some of their mansion’s grand furnishings and homely touches below:

1 . Christmas Trees As it's the festive season, let's start with their chosen Chirstmas trees (left in 2022 and right in 2023)

2 . Their youngest's cot Prince Rico Paris Fury in his golden regal cot made by Ling Lux: prices for this type of cot start from £2,300.

3 . The kitchen Matching wooden cupboards are paired with marble worktops, tiled floors and a large chandelier

4 . Dining room The custom made dining table contains stone made in Florence from the Adriana range at Stone International, supplied from Furniture Village

5 . Nursery Paint work (including a princess castle, carriage and unicorn) done by artist Annie Newman.

6 . Piano The family have a black grand piano nestled underneath a freestanding staircase