Oscar Peachey will take the walk along Blackpool seafront with his mum Lisa on April 15 – the one year anniversary of his dad’s death.

Chris Peachy was just 38 when he lost his life to oesophageal cancer following a gruelling three-year fight with the disease.

Friends and family donated thousands to the dedicated Blackpool FC fan, who lived on Clegg Avenue, to try to get him to America for ground-breaking treatment for his aggressive oesophageal cancer. However, his condition took a sudden turn for the worse, and Chris spent his final days under the care of Trinity Hospice in Bispham.

Lisa said: “Chris was in the hospice for five days. That doesn’t seem like a long time, in in those moments, it was a lifetime.

“I’d been caring for him – doing everything for him – for five months. For those five days, I was his wife again. I could finally cherish our moments together, knowing they were limited.

“Chris had been reluctant to get the hospice involved because he worried it was accepting it was the end. But I was giving him so much care, I got to the point where I simply couldn’t do it anymore on my own.

“I was surviving on four hours of broken sleep, and Chris was in so much pain.

“The nurses from the hospice started to call to make sure we were both alright, and the Hospice at Home nurses would come to see us during the night.”

Lisa said Chris went into Trinity to help manage his medication, but deteriorated while he was there.

“We both just seemed to relax as soon as we arrived at the hospice,” she said.

“For so long, I hadn’t been able to be Chris’s wife or spend any quality time with him. We knew the end was close and what we were facing, so those five days were so important to us both.”

She and Oscar hope to raise at least £200 for the hospice as thanks for the support its staff provided in Chris’ last days. Their online fund-raiser has brought in £115 so far.

She said: “We have a lot to thank Trinity Hospice for. If Oscar can raise some money by walking a mile in Chris’s memory, we know it will mean so much to the hospice and it will be such a meaningful tribute from us to Chris.”

Michelle Lonican, Trinity Hospice’s community fundraising manager, said: “Oscar’s walk is a wonderful way to remember his much loved and much missed dad, while supporting our work which made such a difference to his family.

“We love getting to know our youngest fundraisers, and wish Oscar so much luck with his fundraising and for his walk.”