Two stunning operas coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre next month

The theatre says its aim is to offer the public the widest possible range of shows and events in 2022 and opera fans will not be disappointed.

Both of the productions are being presented by award-winning Ellen Kent productions and the operas remain two of the most popular in the repertoire.

Carmen is being staged on Wednesday February 2, with Madam Butterfly following on Thursday February 3, with both beginning at 7.30pm.

The passion of Carmen is coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre

Ruth Eastwood, chief executive said: “Blackpool Grand Theatre has always been, and will continue to be, committed to increasing access to culture and broaden its audience.

“We will ensure routes are available for people from every background to discover the joy of live performance.”

Ellen Kent productions have gained a reputation for being visually stunning as well as highly emotional.

Carmen tells the story of an honest member of the Civil Guard in Seville who falls in love with beautiful and wild gypsy girl Carmen, but his actions lead to tragic consequences.

The opera boasts unforgettable melodies by Georges Bizet such as ‘The Toreador’s Song’ and the lyrical ‘Flower Song’.

Giacomo Puccini’s Madam Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results.

The opera’s most famous aria is the heartbreaking ‘One Fine Day’.

Various ticket deals are available, including an 18-26s Special Ticket where each production is only £13 per person, per show