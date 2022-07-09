Two more people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Preston

Six people are now in custody following a fatal stabbing yesterday (Friday, July 8).

Police were called around 6.25pm to Raikes Road after a report of an assault.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a man in his 20s with stab wounds to the chest.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital but sadly later died.

A post mortem examination is taking place today.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the man's family and friends.

"This is an utterly tragic and heart-breaking incident and my thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“We now have six people are in custody and we have a dedicated team of detectives working across a number of enquiries.

“I would urge any witnesses, who have yet to speak to police, to come forward and tell us what they know.

“This is the second fatal stabbing in Preston in the last month and I understand that people in the local community may be concerned.

"These two offences are not linked but the outcome is that two families in Preston have now been left devastated by the impact of knife crime.

"I would urge to anyone thinking about carrying a knife to seriously consider the consequences – you could end up jailed, injured or killed.

“Local residents will see an increase in patrols in the area and should you have concerns or any information, then please approach our officers who will be on hand to help.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1135 of July 8.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Two boys aged 16 and an 18-year-old woman, all from Preston, as well as an 18-year-old man from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two girls, aged 15 and 16, both from Preston, were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder.