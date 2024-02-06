News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Two friends aim to review every Blackpool boozer in a year-long pub crawl challenge

Two friends are on a mission to visit every pub in Blackpool in 2024, and have started posting reviews and ratings on social media.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Feb 2024, 15:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Adam and Ross have been sampling pints across the resort since the start of the year.

They've been sharing their views on social media, rating each venue out of 10 based on their experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One month into the challenge, Ronnie's Bar on Whitegate Drive has scored the highest as they enjoyed the 'rustic and homely feel' and said it was the 'first place we've been so far to have Camden brewery available'.

Half Way House, on St Anne's Road was also a hit, which they described as a 'brilliant family friendly pub'.

Pubs Of Blackpool - how they scorePubs Of Blackpool - how they score
Pubs Of Blackpool - how they score

The Royal Oak scored less favourably, writing that the pub had a 'funny smell that seemed to linger' and were served beer in a 'dirty glass'. It was also described as 'dark and dingy' in the blog.

Adam Shaw moved to Blackpool five months ago, from Darlington. He said: "It's a great way to make Blackpool feel like home and fast track myself into feeling like a local! And also find what my favourite pub is because everyone seems to have one."

Follow The Great Blackpool Pub Crawl on Facebook.

Related topics:BlackpoolBeerSocial mediaPubsBars