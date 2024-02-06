Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam and Ross have been sampling pints across the resort since the start of the year.

They've been sharing their views on social media, rating each venue out of 10 based on their experience.

One month into the challenge, Ronnie's Bar on Whitegate Drive has scored the highest as they enjoyed the 'rustic and homely feel' and said it was the 'first place we've been so far to have Camden brewery available'.

Half Way House, on St Anne's Road was also a hit, which they described as a 'brilliant family friendly pub'.

Pubs Of Blackpool - how they score

The Royal Oak scored less favourably, writing that the pub had a 'funny smell that seemed to linger' and were served beer in a 'dirty glass'. It was also described as 'dark and dingy' in the blog.

Adam Shaw moved to Blackpool five months ago, from Darlington. He said: "It's a great way to make Blackpool feel like home and fast track myself into feeling like a local! And also find what my favourite pub is because everyone seems to have one."