Charlotte (left) and Evie Abberley had their hair cut - and helped two good causes

Last summer Evie and Charlotte Abberley were sponsored by family and friends when they had their hair cut.

The girls donated their hair to the Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children who have lost their own hair through treatment for cancer and health issues.

As well as that, the pair also raised £400 in sponsorship and donated the money to the Friends of Highfield Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte and Evie Abberley with members of the Active Blackpool team, at Highfield Park

Read more: Tributes paid to Fleetwood man Derek Eaton who ran post office for 30 years

Evie, 11, and seven year old Charlotte, who attend Our Lady of the Assumption Primary School, wanted to provide sports sessions for children in their local community but the project was held up by the Covid pandemic for almost a year.

However, the sports activities are now up and running at Highfield Park, South Shore, once a week.

The free sessions, for eight to 11 year olds, include football, netball and a range of different sports at the popular park, every Wednesday between 5pm and 6pm until August 3.

Karen Coope, who runs the Friends group with her fellow trustees from the Hub @ South Shore community centre, said: “We are delighted that, thanks to the girls’ very generous donation, we are able to provide multi sports sessions every week at Highfield Park.

"It was a lovely gesture from them and will benefit a lot of other children.