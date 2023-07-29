Two arrested after teenager dies in double stabbing incident in Lancashire
Emergency services could not save the 19-year-old after the attack in Ormskirk town centre just after midnight.
Another man, also aged 19-year, was also taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have arrested two 19 year old men on suspicion of affray and they remain in custody.
A spokesperson from Lancashire constabulary said officers were called to Railway Road in the town centre at 12.05am on Saturday after reports of an “ongoing disturbance” involving “a number of males”.
They said: “A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Maghull have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
"They remain in custody at this time. A significant area within the town centre has been secured as a crime scene.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101.