That sum is certainly achieved here, with this touring production of Twelve Angry Men sure to live long in the memory of anyone who has the privilege of being in the audience.

The courtroom drama by Reginald Rose is known by most from the 1957 film adaptation starring Henry Fonda and the drama unfolds as 12 men decide the fate of a young man accused of murder, with the death penalty for a guilty verdict.

Don’t be put off by the fact the play was written 70 years ago. The writing is still relevant and packs just as much of a punch today, exploring morals, compassion and humanity.

Twelve Angry Men is at Blackpool's Grand Theatre until Saturday.

The claustrophobic atmosphere of the single room setting – with the adjacent washroom as an occasional breakout space – adds to the ever-increasing tension and the revolving table at the centre of the set is an inspired feature.

I defy anyone to spot it moving, it rotates so slowly, but the effect is incredibly effective in mimicking the minute hand of a clock and also allowing every juror to take centre stage. The phrase ‘turning the table’ also came to mind.

It’s an ensemble piece, with all 12 jurors present on stage throughout, with all the actors outstanding. Six familiar names from TV – Jason Merrells, Gray O’Brien, Tristan Gemmill, Michael Greco, Ben Nealon and Gary Webster –are joined by Owen Oldroyd, Paul Lavers, Mark Heenehan, Samarce Hamilton, Paul Beech and Kenneth Jay, with Jeffrey Harmer as the only other character, the guard outside the locked jury room door.

Jason Merrells as Juror 8, the role taken by Fonda in the film, is utterly compelling from the moment he announces he is the only one who feels the defendant is not guilty, while Tristan Gemmill’s Juror 3 is the contrast – full of rage, but also heartache.

Michael Greco’s Juror 7 provides some light relief, while Gray O’Brien’s Juror 10’s personality is revealed in increasingly chilling fashion as the story develops.

All the players deliver their characters in consummate fashion as consummate acting and a consummate script add up to consummate theatre.