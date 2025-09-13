TV presenter Davina McCall has announced her engagement to her longtime partner, a hairdresser from Lancashire.

This week, a close friend of Big Brother and Million Pound Drop star Davina McCall, told the Sun that the 57-year-old secretly got engaged to her partner Michael Douglas during the summer.

Leyland born Michael, who attended Balshaw’s Church of England High School, first met Davina when he was her hairdresser on Big Brother, although he has also worked on the fashion runways of London, New York and Paris.

The TV star had been using him as her hairdresser for 20 years before they publicly got together in the summer of 2019, a year after her divorce from her second husband.

Michael, who has also been married before, even appeared alongside Davina on Celebrity Google Box in 2023, although he already may have been a famililar face to viewers, having been The One Show’s resident hair expert since its pilot episode.

Michael Douglas and Davina McCall during the NTA's 2025 at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2025. | Getty Images for the NTA's

Revealing their engagement news, the insider source said “It is wonderful news and everyone who knows them is just so thrilled. They really do make the most gorgeous couple.”

The Sun added that the happy couple had only shared their news with their innermost circle and indeed neither Davina or Michael have spoken of their engagement publicly.

In fact the only time Davina has mentioned a potential engagement in the past is to deny it will happen.

For instance, when Michael suggested a 3D-printed scan of the pair would make a good wedding cake topper during a conversation on their podcast ‘Making the Cut’ in March, Davina said: “We're not getting married by the way, anyone who is thinking about this, we are not getting married but, if you are getting married, an amazing thing to have on top of your cake.”

Following the recent Sun article however representatives of Davina confirmed the couple’s engagement to the BBC yesterday..

Davina’s happy news comes after what has been a stressful year for the mum of three as in November 2024 she announced she had been diagnosed with a colloid cyst, a rare type of benign brain tumour.

The TV star underwent nueosurgery that month, which was succesful, and she has been in recovery ever since.

Commenting on Davina’s journey, the Sun’s insider said: “To say it has been a rollercoaster year for her is an understatement.

“Whilst surgery was, of course, traumatic, she made peace with a lot in the days and weeks leading up to it.

“Then, having survived, she had a new lease of life — as so many do who have been in similar situations.

“Michael was her absolute rock throughout her recovery.

“If you see them together, genuinely they are like lovesick teenagers.

“Their chemistry is insane.

“Basically Davina thought ‘f*** it, life is short’, and decided it was time to, as the kids say, lock in the love of her life.”