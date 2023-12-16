TV show looking for Lancashire folk with barns or sheds in need of a clear out

A national television show is looking for people from Lancashire to take part in a new series but there is one unusual requirement - you must have a shed or barn.

Television researchers are looking for people with sheds or barns to feature on a national TV show, and they have been posting their appeal across various Lancashire based Facebook groups.

One post on the Leyland Notice Board group read: "Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien are looking for people around Leyland with sheds full of old items or junk that can be restored and upcycled for profit."

What is the show?

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien previously presented a Channel 4 show called 'Find It, Fix It, Flog It' which saw them visit various homes across Britain in a bid to find unique objects, before refurbishing the items so their owners could make a profit.

The show began in 2016 and ran for seven series before being axed earlier this year.

However in November, it was announced that Find It, Fix It, Flog It would be retuning to our screens for two more series after factual channel Yesterday and free streaming service, UKTV Play, acquired the rights to the show.

When the contestant search appeals are coupled with images of Henry and Simon, it does not take a genius to work out which show you would be signing up for.

How to get involved?

If you have a shed that needs to be cleared out or is full of interesting items, contact [email protected]

What has been said so far about the latest series?

