TV presenter Charlie Webster to share her experience of being groomed to support charity which helps families across Blackpool

By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Aug 2023, 19:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 19:59 BST

Pace (Parents Against Child Exploitation) supports parents across Blackpool whose children have been groomed and sexually or criminally exploited by abusers outside of the family.

The Yorkshire-born broadcasting journalist, best known for presenting the Olympics and the Premier League, will present the BBC Radio 4 Appeal on behalf of the charity.

Charlie will begin the appeal by sharing her experience of being groomed and sexually abused over a number of years by her running coach when she was just 15 years old.

Charlie Webster will make the Radio 4 Appeal on behalf of Parents Against Child ExploitationCharlie Webster will make the Radio 4 Appeal on behalf of Parents Against Child Exploitation
A passionate campaigner for survivors of child abuse, Charlie believes every family affected should be given the support they need.

She said: “I have been campaigning for a long time now to make sure victims of sexual abuse get the specialist support they need.

“It’s something I never had until a lot later in my life and I know how devastating the aftermath of trauma that abuse leaves behind can be.

“That’s why I am supporting the charity Pace.”

Finding out their child has been exploited is devastating for parents.

They have to help their child to cope with the trauma of abuse they have suffered which can be far reaching and keep them safe from the manipulative abuser who is coercing them.

Pace provides parents in Blackpool with a specialist parent support worker, who helps parents to keep their child safe, provides much needed emotional support and empowers them to work with the police and prepare for investigation and court.

One parent said “I just don’t think my family would be together if we hadn’t been supported by Pace.”

Tune in to the appeal on BBC Radio 4 on August 13 at 07.54am and Thursday 15.27pm, to learn more about the difference you can make to families living with child exploitation.

If you are a parent or carer and have concerns about a child who you think might be at risk of exploitation, contact Pace at www.paceuk.info.

