A tumble dryer fire in Blackpool has left one person injured.

Crews from Bispham and Blackpool were called to a house fire on Kildare Road, Blackpool shortly after 11pm yesterday.

The fire was due to a tumble dryer.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire involving a tumble dryer in a conservatory. One person was treated by paramedics."