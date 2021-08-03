Truck pull from Bolton to Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar is a success

Phil Frain pull his truck towards Blackpool. Photos by Dan Crompton and Phil Taylor

NHS driver Phil Frain, 51 was joined at various stages by a groups of pals and family members as he pulled the quarter size lorry, which he made himself from a kit, around 40 miles on Saturday.

Phil undertook the monumental mission because he loves the Waterloo, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and nearly closed last year, and he is aiming to raise £10,000.

After setting off at 2.30am the team, supported in the latter stages by Waterloo boss Ian Fletcher, finally arrived at Blackpool' s Comedy Carpet at around 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team reaches Blackpool

Phil admits he did not train and wasn't particularly fit, and was suffering such a pain in his hip he had to take a break by the time he reached the tram station at South Shore.

After reaching the Comedy Carpet with the 700lbs mini truck, Phil finished up at the Waterloo to catch a band in action.

Metal fan Phil, who particularly admires Motorhead and even had a model version of lead singer Lemmy in the truck, said: "If people love live music, they have to support the excellent venues who offer it, like the Waterloo,

"Only last week a really good music venue in Manchester closed.

Phil Frain on top of the lorry, with Waterloo owner Ian Fletcher front right

"It's too late to save it now, so we have to do what we can to support them while we have them, otherwise we will live in a land of silence."

Despite a campaign organised by charity the Music Venues Trust, which raised an incredible £45,000 with the help of Blackpool residents, fans of the venue and bands from all over the country, Waterloo boss Ian says vital external repair work is needed.

After missing out on Government grants, he says the venue, on the corner of Waterloo Road and Central Drive, is still not out of the woods.

Since taking over the Waterloo five years ago, Ian has turned it into a destination where live musicians love to perform, including big name bands, and the venue has gathered fanatical support among music fans and the musicians who play there.

Phil, who was joined by wife Denise, 51, sons Phillip, 22, and Stefan, 29 on his trek, says he is well on with his financial target, thanks to the GoFunding page and other donations.

The funding page alone so far reached £2,955 but Phil says he will keep the page going until the target is reached.