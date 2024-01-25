Triumph gift to YMCA Supported Housing

Roger Weston presents £350 Lodge of Triumph cheque to Aimee Townsend of YMCA. Photo: John Topping

Freemasons of the Lodge of Triumph, based in St Annes were keen to support their local YMCA Supported Housing, Lytham Harbour House with a gift of £350 from their recent installation meeting. Darren Collins of the Lodge of Triumph said: “I knew about the brilliant work that the YMCA undertakes with providing safe, secure, affordable accommodation for young people aged between 16 and 24-years-old. It is pleasing to hear that the YMCA youngsters thrive as they make a transition to independent living working with an education establishment or training provider.”

Support Worker, Aimee Townsend said: “The very generous gift of £350 from the local Freemasons will be used to buy essential homeware such as pots, pans andelectrical items that young people will need within the supported housing units.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad