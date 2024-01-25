Triumph gift to YMCA Supported Housing
Freemasons of the Lodge of Triumph, based in St Annes were keen to support their local YMCA Supported Housing, Lytham Harbour House with a gift of £350 from their recent installation meeting. Darren Collins of the Lodge of Triumph said: “I knew about the brilliant work that the YMCA undertakes with providing safe, secure, affordable accommodation for young people aged between 16 and 24-years-old. It is pleasing to hear that the YMCA youngsters thrive as they make a transition to independent living working with an education establishment or training provider.”
Support Worker, Aimee Townsend said: “The very generous gift of £350 from the local Freemasons will be used to buy essential homeware such as pots, pans andelectrical items that young people will need within the supported housing units.”
Roger Weston, the previous year’s Master of the Lodge of Triumph said: “During my year in the chair of our lodge we were very fortunate to be able to raise a total of £4,500, which has recently been distributed across a sizeable number of local and national charities. It is very important to us as Freemasons that our local communities can be made more aware of how proceeds from our fundraising are being used to make significant improvements to the lives of those around us”.