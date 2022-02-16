The birthday fundraisers - Elizabeth, Ann and Dawn

They want local people to get on their bikes for a spinathon in aid of a very popular local cause - the Garstang and District Children's Festival which will celebrate its 150th birthday on June 3 this year.

Garstang councillor Elizabeth Webster said: "Basically we are three friends who are all turning 50 this year and we want to raise money for the charity festival. The idea is 50+50+50= 150! "

Elizabeth, a former mayor of Garstang, will be joined by Ann Boardman of local fundraisers Team ShazzAnn and Dawn Painter at the birthday spinathon. The three friends are delighted that Garstang YMCA has agreed to host a 90 minute spinathon cycling class on Saturday, February 26. The class, where participants cycle on fixed fitness training bicycles, will be taken by YMCA manager Dave Sweetman.

Not only will Elizabeth, Ann and Dawn be pedalling away, but but there is now a waiting list to join and they hope in total their energetic fundraiser will raise more than £600.

Elizabeth said: "All bikes have been sold at £25 per person and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Festival .We all love fundraising. Ann and Dawn recently ran the London Marathon and raised thousands of pounds for Children with Cancer."

She added: "The whole town is looking forward to the 150th anniversary of the festival particularly as the last two years were cancelled and it is also coinciding with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee."

