It is the hospice’s second such shop, with its flagship store in St Annes already recording impressive sales in support of Trinity’s dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House.

New volunteers who want to get involved are invited to get in touch.

The store is based in Cleveleys town centre and can be found on Victoria Road West.

Trinity Hospice is opening a new book and music shop in Cleveleys

Trinity’s retail manager Paul Guest said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with wonderful comments from people who have visited our Brian House book and music store.

"It was already fitted out as a book shop, and since our shops are inundated with quality second-hand books and music, it was the perfect

opportunity for us.

Trinity’s retail manager, Paul Guest

“Not only do we get great amounts in top-quality donations, but the sales at this shop are also fantastic

“Based on the success we’ve seen in St Annes, we saw another opportunity in Cleveleys, and we’re excited for its debut weekend.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming new customers, buying great books and music items in support of local hospice care on the Fylde coast.”

Trinity Hospice has to raise a staggering £6 million each year to cover the costs involved in running the two hospices, so the shop will play a vital role in raising funds.

Like most charity shops, the new book and music store on Victoria Road West will rely on the support of volunteers.