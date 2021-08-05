Trinity Hospice fundraiser Dave's Fleetwood to Lytham spacehopper bounce to bring in the cash

David Kay, 54 will attempt a world record for the longest distance travelled on a space hopper as he bounces the 20km between Fleetwood and Lytham later this month.

Only a few weeks ago David, from Singleton, jumped out of a plane to raise cash for Trinity Hospice after heset out on a campaign to raise £10,000 for Trinity Hospice in two years at the start of the pandemic. One week after jumping out of the plane, he reached his target nine months early.

David, who will attempt the record on August Bank Holiday Monday said: “Before I reached the target, I wanted to do something big. I’d wanted to end on a high after all these months of fundraising, and the parachute jump didn’t quite get me to the target. I’d already put the wheels in motion for the space hop when I hit the £10,000. But I’m absolutely committed to this challenge, as I am to the charity.

“I’ve already been able to secure some sponsorship from local businesses as well as help to get me fit for the big day, and I just want to raise as much as I can for Trinity – it’s an amazing place which is very close to a lot of people’s hearts.”

Trinity’s community fundraising manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “What David has already achieved is absolutely incredible – to have raised £10,000 in just 15 months is just amazing. That he has signed himself up to another challenge, and a record attempt at that, has blown us away.