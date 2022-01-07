Trinity Hospice Christmas tree collection set to be a record-breaker

A small army of volunteers will be out and about across the Fylde coast this weekend collecting trees from homes.

Pledges already made via the advance booking system in operation suggest the amount raised will top £24,000, shattering the previous best achieved last year.

Almost 2,000 trees are set to be collected over Saturday and Sunday and a Trinity spokesman said: "It’s our biggest collection yet, with 1,937 trees booked and £24,301 raised – that’s an increase of 250 trees and around £2,000 (on last year)."

Steve Marsh and Brian Tucker collecting trees for Trinity last year

The volunteers are covering more areas of the coast than ever this year. Once collected, the trees, along with others deposited by householders at various drop-off points, will be planted in the sands at St Annes next month under the sand dunes restoration project.

Janet Atkins, Trinity’s corporate partnerships manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that this weekend will once again be a record for our Christmas tree collection.

“Each year we are collecting more trees and raising more money so that we can provide exceptional hospice care to local families who need us.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has booked their collection with us and made a generous donation to our hospice.

“Our volunteers are ready with their vans for the collection, so if you see them please give them a wave.

"They do a fantastic job with this collection and, along with our sponsors Ameon and Easthams Solicitors, and Blackpool Council and Fylde Council, we really wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

