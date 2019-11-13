Trinity hospice calls for volunteers with vehicle access for Christmas tree collections

Trinity hospice are calling for extra hands- and wheels- in January 2020, to help with Christmas tree collections around the Fylde coast.

Volunteers who have access to vehicles are needed- including 7.5 tonne box vans, tipper vans, flat beds, cars with trailers and transit vans- to collect the trees on Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12 2020.

Donations from homes using the service will provide vital funding for the hospice, with 5% of proceeds also going to Streetlife, and a further 5% to the Boathouse Youth project.

Streetlife provides essential support and shelter for young people in Blackpool, and the Boathouse Youth project provides a youth service for children and young people in the south of the resort.

The trees are to be collected from homes around the Fylde coast and dropped off at designated points to be recycled.

The charity will be providing high-vis clothing, safety briefings, risk assessments and full route maps to all volunteers beforehand.

If you are available to help on either date, call the hospice on 01253 952561.