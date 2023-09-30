Blackpool Memory Walk returns to the Promenade next weekend, with hundreds of people taking part in memory of loved ones.

Organisers Trinity Hospice have once again made the event free to enter, giving as many people as possible the chance to take part in the fun yet meaningful charity walk.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 7, when participants will come together on the Comedy Carpet in the shadow of the iconic Blackpool Tower and watch a specially created video remembering many parents, grandparents, siblings, children, family members, friends and colleagues.

They will then set off for a 5 mile walk up the Promenade towards Red Bank Road and back again, or continue to the Sandcastle if they opt for the longer 8-mile course.

Blackpool Memory Walk takes place along the Promenade on Saturday, October 7. (Picture by David Bradbury)

The hospice is asking participants to raise just £30 in sponsorship which will go towards caring for Trinity’s patients, wherever they are, and supporting their loved ones.

Events Fundraiser, Danny Hickes, said: “Blackpool Memory Walk is one of our most meaningful events, allowing our community to come together to remember loved ones and do something truly special in their memory.

“Whether they choose to walk five or eight miles, every step is made with meaning. And if everyone taking part raises or donates just £30 in sponsorship, we could raise up to £50,000 – an incredible amount which really would mean so much to our charity, helping our expert care teams to support all who need local hospice care.”

Blackpool Memory Walk will set off at 7.30pm from the Tower Festival Headlands. Sign up for free at www.blackpoolmemorywalk.co.uk.