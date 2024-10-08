Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a popular Blackpool barber after the dad-of-four’s sudden death in his 30s.

Alistair Taylor owned his own successful hair studio in Topping Street and formerly had a salon in Abingdon Street Market, where he made many friends with customers and traders.

Sadly, police were called to an address in Milbourne Street on Friday evening where Alistair was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

Following his sudden death, heartbroken family and friends have paid tribute to Alistair - ‘a beautiful soul’, ‘devoted father’ and ‘talented barber’.

“A beautiful soul and a true master of his craft”

Brother Stephen said on Facebook: “We've had 100s of comments by 100s of people showing how amazing and loved he was. We wish he had been able to see them, and that he had been able to see how much you all loved him. The reassurance you have brought to the whole family has helped us immensely. He was such a wonderful and well loved man.”

“I want to pay homage to this beautiful soul, gone way too soon. I am proud to have called this beautiful human my friend,” said his friends at Incisions Hair Studio.

“The most generous guy and devoted dad”

“Alistair Taylor was the most generous guy I've ever had the pleasure to have met, kind, caring, a devoted father, talented hairdresser, and always had time for people despite his own troubles. A true master of our craft, heaven gained a great man.”

Ryley Gretton, a regular at Alistair’s Topping Street hair salon, said: “Alistair was just the definition of a gem. From the first time I popped into his shop it just felt like I'd known him all my life. He had such a wonderful demeanour and way about himself.

“Thank you for being an amazing friend, Alistair”

“I can't believe this is real,” said friend Kai Evans. “I cannot put into words just how incredible of a man Alistair was. You were successful, an amazing and patient father to your amazing boys and you built up the salon from nothing. I watched you carve out the best path a man could follow. Thank you for being such an amazing friend. I'll miss you forever brother.”

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a sudden death on Milbourne Street in Blackpool on Friday (October 4).

“Officers attended, and sadly, a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”