Stuart Gratrix, of Homestead Drive, who died last week, had been a member of Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions since 1984, during which time he helped coordinate numerous projects in the community.

For many years he was the key organiser of the annual Fleetwood Swimarathon, which has so far raised more than £150,000 for a string of charities since it began in the late 1980s.

Stuart, who received an award for service to Lions Club International in 2015, once coordinated a project which saw Fleetwood swimming baths filled with plastic bottles, to highlight the problems of plastic waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Lions Club member Stuart Gratrix with an award for service to Lions Club International.

More recently Stuart and his fellow Lions helped set up a memorial garden at a Thornton care home which had lost several residents to Covid.

With fellow Lions, he presented funds to many projects run by schools and community groups.

Jim Woods president of Fleetwood & Cleveleys Lions Club, said: “I proposed Stuart for membership of Fleetwood & Cleveleys Lions Club back in 1984 and he went on to became a truly outstanding member of the club, ensuring we were very much involved within the Fleetwood community.”

Ron Kelsall, former president of Blackpool Lions, added: “Stuart introduced many new members to Fleetwood & Cleveleys Lions and encouraged women to join the club.”

Stuart was originally from East Lancashire and attended Accrington Grammar School for Boys.

Moving to Fleetwood, he worked for ICI on the Burn Hall Site and was a shift manager for many years.

He was also responsible for fork lift truck training across the whole of the ICI site complex and after retiring he set up his own successful business as a fork lift truck instructor.

Stuart leaves wife Mavis, two daughters and three grandchildren.

His funeral will take place at Fleetwood Methodist Church, Fleetwood Road, on Wednesday April 27 at 11am, followed by a service at Carleton Crematorium.

As a sign of respect, Fleetwood RNLI lowered its flag to half mast after learning of his death and stated on Facebook: “Our flag is at half mast following the passing of great friend, supporter and volunteer, Stuart Gratrix.