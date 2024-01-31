Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mandy Laird-Hall, who taught under the name Emily Laws, founding the Emily Laws School of Acting in St Annes in 1993, died suddenly, just days after seeking medical attention for breathing difficulties.

A post on the school’s Facebook site broke the news, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the passing of our beloved Emily Laws (Mandy) on Sunday, January 21. She was a true one off, full of life force of a character, that inspired and shone light in so many different peoples lives.

"No one could forget her laugh or wonderful, ridiculous sense of humour. She was passionate about so many things and a truly talented teacher, church layworker, artist, poet, actress, director and most importantly mother, wife, sister, best friend and family member.

Mandy with former students at the Emily Laws School - Betsie Singleton who had gained a drama scholarship at Rossall School and Evangeline Doyle who has gained a drama scholarship at AKS.

"She cared so much about her students and giving children confidence and growth for the future. She will continue to shine through us all and will remain forever in our hearts.”

The school, popularly known as ELSA and based in recent years at the St Annes Palace building in Garden Street, celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and Mandy maintained her main teaching role throughout, setting hundreds of youngsters on the road to a future performing, whether as keen amateurs or in some cases professionally.

It was the longest-established acting school on the Fylde coast and pupils took examinations there set by the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Mandy took her reaching name and that of the school from Emily Bronte the author and a Prince’s Trust member called Laws who helped her set up the school.

Mandy Laird-Hall

On its 30th anniversary, Mandy proudly said: “ELSA has served thousands of local young people over the years, giving them self-confidence and life-skills to equip them for bright futures.”

Among her most prominent former pupils was Rachael Gill-Davis, who is now a main cast member on TV’s Emmerdale as Woolpack barmaid Gail.

Rachael, who grew up in St Annes, attended ELSA’s anniversary celebrations last year and said on winning her Emmerdale role: “I’ve always wanted to act. I went to the Emily Laws School of Acting; she always had faith in me.”

On hearing of Mandy’s death, another former student, Molly Turley, said: “I wouldn’t be half the person I was without her loving support and guidance, she gave so much of herself to help others. I don’t think people tend to realise how influential someone can be in a child’s life, even if they only see them every Saturday.”

Mandy with a letter from the then Prince Charles celebrating an achievement at the Emily Laws School of Acting

Shaun Elsender, whose daughter attended the school, said: “Such an amazing lady. Emily will be sadly missed by all but she will shine through all her students and many more people too I'm sure.”

Mandy was also a much-respected figure in amdram circles in Fylde and had been nominated for the honour of Best Director at the annual regional NODA awards coming up shortly, for her work on the Fylde Coast Players’ production of Pygmalion last year.

She had also long been a prominent figure in various roles over many years with St Annes Parish Operatic Society,

Alison Thornton of the Society said: “Mandy first joined us at St Annes Parish Operatic Society in 1982 for our production of White Horse Inn. Her dad Peter and her mum Marjorie were already members, with Peter having performed in several productions by then, while Marjorie was a committee member for many years.

Mandy at the 20th anniversary party for the Emily Laws School of Acting in 2013.

“Mandy became a much valued member of the Society performing in dozens of musical shows, plays. concerts and pantomimes and also directing several productions over the years. She was also choral director for several musicals.

“Her most recent roles with the Society were in the critically acclaimed Calendar Girls in which she excelled in playing the part of Ruth and in last years production of 9 to 5 in which she played two smaller role with great enthusiasm..

“Her last role was sadly only a few weeks ago, playing Venom the Witch so wonderfully in our pantomime Puss In Boots.

“Mandy was a great character actor and very talented, receiving many Noda awards over the years. She had a great sense of humour and was always willing to help and encourage our younger members. She absolutely loved performing and we will miss her and her wonderful personality so very much.”

Rosemary Roe of the Fylde Coast Players said: “Mandy was a force of nature, unique and had a wonderful laugh, which once heard was never forgotten. She will be sadly missed by all who worked with her at Fylde Coast Players.”

Mandy grew up in St Annes, attending Mayfield and the former Queen Mary School, and before establishing the Emily Laws school, had an eventful career, including a spell as personal assistant to the chart-topping singer Chaka Khan.

ELSA was initially established at the church hall at Church Road Methodist Church, where Mandy’s family worshipped and she was a lay reader.

She leaves a wife, Stacey, who she married in 2022, a son Oliver, a sister Yvonne and brother Gary.

Stacey said: “We met at St Annes Music Festival. Mandy was so dedicated to the school and performance and so involved right to the end.”

A decision is yet to be made on the future of the school but the session on the weekend following Mandy’s death went ahead as usual, with the pupils given the opportunity to talk of their memories of her.

"It was such a lovely session and I think the chance to share memories of Mandy really helped with the sadness and shock everyone felt,” added Stacey.