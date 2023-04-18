News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Tributes to dedicated dance teacher Wyn Hodge

A dedicated dance teacher who inspired generations of young people to step out and learn the skills has died at the aged of 93.

By Tony Durkin
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

Wyn Hodge ran her eponymous dance school for some 60 years, starting in her native east Lancashire then for many years in Orchard Road, St Annes before transferring it to the the St Annes YMCA, only retiring as he approached 80 years old.

Over the years, she developed the talent of many young people who went on to stage careers and also founded the Lytham St Annes Dance Festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her daughter Debra said: “She was very proud of all the people she had in the school.

Wyn Hodge with some of her dancing trophies at her home in St Annes.Wyn Hodge with some of her dancing trophies at her home in St Annes.
Wyn Hodge with some of her dancing trophies at her home in St Annes.
Most Popular

"She knew from the age of six that she wanted to be a dance teacher and started at just 14 years old, initially in Burnley and when the family moved to St Annes in her 20s, she set up the school here.

"She thought everybody should have the opportunity to dance and it was wonderful to see successive generations go along there to be taught.”

Hide Ad

Among her many pupils was Julie Segev, who went on to become a professional dancer and choreographer and runs her onw dance school, Hot Foot, in St Annes.

Hide Ad

"Everything I have achieved over the years has down to Wyn,” said Julie. “She was such a massive part of my life and such an amazing lady – an unsung hero who inspired many.

Wyn Hodge at the founding of a Fylde Coast YMCA junior brass band, thanks to a donation from the her School of Dancing.Wyn Hodge at the founding of a Fylde Coast YMCA junior brass band, thanks to a donation from the her School of Dancing.
Wyn Hodge at the founding of a Fylde Coast YMCA junior brass band, thanks to a donation from the her School of Dancing.

"I was a pupil of her’s from six to 17 and I went on to dance professionally, working all over the world.

Hide Ad

"I was so proud to open my own dance school and have just choreographed Shrek at the Grand Theatre and it is all down to Wyn.”

Rebecca Liddell, who runs the Rarity School of Dance, based in Ansdell, was academy co-ordinator for Wyn at the YMCA and also called her “an amazing woman”.

Hide Ad

“She was such an inspiration to her pupils and delighted in being involved, playing the piano in the lessons and exams.

Wyn Hodge (front) at the presentation of a cheque for £1,000 to the St. Annes YMCA, raised at the school's 50th anniversary show. Wyn wouldn't hand over the money until St. Annes YMCA manager David Lean joined in with a dance routine. Behind Mr Lean is Sarah Cosgrove, a member of Wyn's dance school who is now co-director of The Academy in St Annes.Wyn Hodge (front) at the presentation of a cheque for £1,000 to the St. Annes YMCA, raised at the school's 50th anniversary show. Wyn wouldn't hand over the money until St. Annes YMCA manager David Lean joined in with a dance routine. Behind Mr Lean is Sarah Cosgrove, a member of Wyn's dance school who is now co-director of The Academy in St Annes.
Wyn Hodge (front) at the presentation of a cheque for £1,000 to the St. Annes YMCA, raised at the school's 50th anniversary show. Wyn wouldn't hand over the money until St. Annes YMCA manager David Lean joined in with a dance routine. Behind Mr Lean is Sarah Cosgrove, a member of Wyn's dance school who is now co-director of The Academy in St Annes.
Hide Ad

"She took me under her wing after I applied for the academy job and taught me so much.”

Wyn’s funeral is at St Cuthbert’s Church, Lytham in Tuesday, April 25 at 1pm. Donations to the RNLI are invited in her memory, care of funeral director Roland Whitehead and Daughter (01253 780860).

Related topics:St AnnesLancashire