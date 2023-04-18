Tributes to dedicated dance teacher Wyn Hodge
A dedicated dance teacher who inspired generations of young people to step out and learn the skills has died at the aged of 93.
Wyn Hodge ran her eponymous dance school for some 60 years, starting in her native east Lancashire then for many years in Orchard Road, St Annes before transferring it to the the St Annes YMCA, only retiring as he approached 80 years old.
Over the years, she developed the talent of many young people who went on to stage careers and also founded the Lytham St Annes Dance Festival.
Her daughter Debra said: “She was very proud of all the people she had in the school.
"She knew from the age of six that she wanted to be a dance teacher and started at just 14 years old, initially in Burnley and when the family moved to St Annes in her 20s, she set up the school here.
"She thought everybody should have the opportunity to dance and it was wonderful to see successive generations go along there to be taught.”
Among her many pupils was Julie Segev, who went on to become a professional dancer and choreographer and runs her onw dance school, Hot Foot, in St Annes.
"Everything I have achieved over the years has down to Wyn,” said Julie. “She was such a massive part of my life and such an amazing lady – an unsung hero who inspired many.
"I was a pupil of her’s from six to 17 and I went on to dance professionally, working all over the world.
"I was so proud to open my own dance school and have just choreographed Shrek at the Grand Theatre and it is all down to Wyn.”
Rebecca Liddell, who runs the Rarity School of Dance, based in Ansdell, was academy co-ordinator for Wyn at the YMCA and also called her “an amazing woman”.
“She was such an inspiration to her pupils and delighted in being involved, playing the piano in the lessons and exams.
"She took me under her wing after I applied for the academy job and taught me so much.”
Wyn’s funeral is at St Cuthbert’s Church, Lytham in Tuesday, April 25 at 1pm. Donations to the RNLI are invited in her memory, care of funeral director Roland Whitehead and Daughter (01253 780860).