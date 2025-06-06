Tributes have been paid to a Blackpool musician who entertained crowds for more than 50 years.

Jazz pianist Frank Flynn, from Preesall, died at the age of 82 after passing away peacefully in his sleep at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday (June 4).

A hugely-respected musician, Frank and his band backed stars including Les Dawson, Engelbert Humperdinck, Little and Large, Cannon and Ball and Ken Dodd.

The piano and keyboard maestro regularly played at the Galleon Bar in Abingdon Street and it was there that he “tickled the ivories” for the last time, with his final performance filmed for ITV.

You can watch the special footage on the ITV website here.

After learning of his death this week, the jazz bar paid tribute to “the Fylde coast legend”.

They said: “We are really saddened to learn the sad news about Mr Frank Flynn. He sadly passed away in his sleep in hospital in Lancaster on June 4.

“Mr Frank Flynn was a great musician, a friendly character, loving husband, father and grandfather. Our deepest condolences to his family at this very sad time.

“The very last time Frank played piano was for ITV on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. He was very unwell and made a special effort to be filmed and interviewed at The Galleon Bar, Blackpool.

“We are so pleased we have this precious footage in his memory and legacy. The Fylde Coast has lost a legend. RIP Mr Frank Flynn.”