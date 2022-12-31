Tributes to Blackpool music legend Nick Gribbon, former bandmate of Motorhead's Lemmy

Nick continued to perform, as Nick Unlimited, to great renown and has been hailed a legend in his own right on the local music scene.

His son Luke, also a musician, said: “'As a musician, my dad had a passion for finding new young talent and taking them under his wing but i wasn’t aware of the actual scale of people he did this for.

"Not until these last few days when so many amazing musicians that i admire have mentioned in their tributes that it was Nick that gave them their first opportunities to perform onstage and helped them hone their craft.”

Nick Gribbon on stage at Stanley Park, Blackpool last summer. Picture: Elizabeth Gomm.

The Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool posted on its Facebook account: “If it wasn’t for Nick, Lemmy’s Bar wouldn’t look like it does inside the Waterloo. The story was it was never meant to be a Lemmy’s Bar, however thanks to Nick and Lisa and the memorabilia of Lemmy’s that he walked in with that Saturday afternoon, how could it not be?

"Nick was a massive part of the new improved Waterloo. He will be greatly missed and we promise to keep his legacy going.”

Former Gazette journalist Elizabeth Gomm, who was a friend said: “Nick was just the nicest man and never failed to ask how my boy Jon Gomm was doing with his guitar.

“I absolutely loved photographing Nick when he joined Bob On on the bandstand at a gig in Stanley Park, Blackpool this summer. We'll miss you Nick. My love and deepest sympathy to your oved ones.”

Adele Montgomery-Entwistle said on social media: “Nick was one off life's true gentleman. Loved watching and listening to him play. Always had time for everyone to simply just sit and reminisce.

“The world has lost some of the best acts and now heaven has the best rock legends reunited for the great gig.”