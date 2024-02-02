Tributes pour in for legendary Blackpool North Pier organist Trevor Raven Snr
A well-loved musician who entertained the crowds on Blackpool North Pier has sadly died following a cancer battle.
Trevor Raven Snr was described as a 'talented musician' who 'made many people happy playing all their favourite songs'.
Trevor was the resident organist at North Pier for 'many years', but had also performed at numerous hotels and holiday camps country-wide.
Amongst the tributes on social media, a fellow musician and DJ, Jon Taylor, posted: "[He] could make the instruments sing he played on. A very friendly down to earth gentlemen who had time for anyone. He was also very supportive to me as a musician and let me play on quite a few occasions when visiting to large audiences at the end of the Pier in the lovely weather. You will always be remembered my friend."
The Beaucliffe B&B Hotel described it as 'very sad', saying: "[He] gave so much joy to so many over the years".
A post on the official Blackpool North Pier facebook reads: "We are sad to learn that our organist at North Pier for many years has passed away. Trevor Raven Snr, you have made many people happy playing all their favourite songs. Such a talented musician. You will be sadly missed. May you rest in peace."