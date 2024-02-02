Tributes pour in for legendary Blackpool North Pier organist Trevor Raven Snr

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trevor Raven Snr was described as a 'talented musician' who 'made many people happy playing all their favourite songs'.

Trevor was the resident organist at North Pier for 'many years', but had also performed at numerous hotels and holiday camps country-wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amongst the tributes on social media, a fellow musician and DJ, Jon Taylor, posted: "[He] could make the instruments sing he played on. A very friendly down to earth gentlemen who had time for anyone. He was also very supportive to me as a musician and let me play on quite a few occasions when visiting to large audiences at the end of the Pier in the lovely weather. You will always be remembered my friend."

The Beaucliffe B&B Hotel described it as 'very sad', saying: "[He] gave so much joy to so many over the years".