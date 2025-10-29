Tributes paid to former Blackpool Cricket Club Secretary who will be "deeply missed"

A touching tribute has been paid by Blackpool Cricket Club to a former secretary who has sadly passed away.

Blackpool Cricket Club took to Facebook this week to share the sad news that their former club secretary, Michelle Chubb, had passed away.

Having been a member of Blackpool Cricket Club for over twenty years, Michelle had taken on various roles at the club, including treasurer and secretary.

The club shared the news alongside a picture of Michelle with Lancashire cricket legend Jimmy Anderson - who was knighted at Windsor Castle yesterday.

Former Blackpool Cricket Club secretary Michelle Chubb, centre, has sadly passed away. | Blackpool Cricket Club

In the caption, Blackpool Cricket Club wrote: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our former club secretary, Michelle Chubb (née Lamb).

“Michelle sadly passed away in Tenerife. She was a much-loved and dedicated member of Blackpool Cricket Club, giving over 20 years of service on the club’s committee, including many years as secretary. Her warmth, kindness, and commitment made a lasting impact on everyone who knew her and on the success of the club.

“Our thoughts are with her partner Paul, her brother Martin, and her mother Jill at this very difficult time.

“Michelle will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all at Blackpool Cricket Club.

“Rest in peace, Michelle.”

Blackpool Cricket Club’s post has received over 200 comments from those sharing their condolences and memories of Michelle.

During her time at club, Michelle, a former pupil of St Mary’s Catholic Academy, also helped raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Charity.

Her late husband Gordon- a long-standing member of Blackpool Cricket Club too- died in 2017 from the disease.

In his memory, Michelle helped organise a fundraising Ladies 1st Team cricket match at Stanley Park in September 2017.

Supported by family and friends, Michelle was able to raise an impressive £2000 in total.

At the time, Denise Davies, MND head of community fund-raising, said: “Without the amazing support of people like Michelle and Blackpool Cricket Club supporters, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital services.”