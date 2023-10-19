A Blackpool hotelier who was one of the town’s biggest fans has died aged 74.

Ismail Ibrahim spent almost 20 years running the New Roxy Hotel, on Chapel Street, with wife Fazila.

During that time he became a well known figure in the area and had a particular empathy with those who had hit hard times, often allowing them to stay free at the hotel for short periods to help them find their feet.

Ismail died on September 18 after succumbing to Covid in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The New Roxy Hotel, on Chapel Street, Blackpool. Photo: The Data Company

Son Shabaz, 25, said: “My father made many friends in Blackpool during the time he was running the hotel.

"He had always loved Blackpool because he had happy memories coming here with his family when they had first come to Bolton from Uganda when he was young.

"My father said it was the best move he could have made coming here.”

Ismail was born in Uganda, East Africa, where he grew up as a youngster but the family decided to move to Britain and settled in Bolton.

Leaving home as a young man, he relocated to London where he worked in hotels as a porter.

During that time he met a number of famous people, including boxing legend Muhammad Ali and Charles, Prince of Wales (long before he became King).

He treasured his photos of those occasions.

But it was always his dream to run his own hotel – and there was only once place he wanted to do it.

Ismail moved to Blackpool in early 2000 with his wife and their their two youngest children, Shabaz and his twin sister, Shaheen, their older children staying in the capital.

Shabaz added: “He helped a number of homeless people during his time in Blackpool, he thought it was important to support those who were less well off – and he just liked people.”

Ismail was also well known at the Blackpool Central Mosque, where a moving eulogy was given.