Alex fell ill in Aldi car park in Tithebarn Street, Poulton, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, September 12) and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said paramedics "responded to a medical emergency at the scene following a 999 call at 12.49am.

"We took a man in his 20s to Blackpool Victoria Hospital."

A man in his 20s who died in hospital after falling ill in Poulton's Aldi car park yesterday has been named locally as Alex Turner.

Tributes have poured in for Alex, who was remembered for his sense of humour and "the best hugs."

Daisy Jackson said: "One of the most genuine, funny and kind-hearted boys of our class of 2009. Always stood outside classroom doors for making the class laugh. Rest in peace Alex Turner - such sad news and taken far too soon."

Rebecca Shaw said: "There are no words I’m heartbroken as much as the rest of the group are. When I was fourteen we had our little group the KGC every weekend for a good two years we spent together and no one will ever understand how close we all were and our own little fam. It was some of the best times of my life and we can all agree on that.

"The best hugs, always an ear to listen and you had so much love to give."

Emma Jay added: "Shocked to hear about the passing of Alex Turner, taken way too soon We haven't spoken in years but every memory of him is a happy one, the life of the party and the one who was always there to support anyone who needed it.

"Sending my love to all his family and friends."

Lancashire Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner.

A spokesman said: "It was reported by the ambulance service at around 1.35am yesterday that a man was unwell on Aldi car park on Tithebarn Street, Poulton.