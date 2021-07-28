Tributes paid as Blackpool Pleasure Beach director Barbara Thompson dies aged 82

Barbara Thompson (centre) with Judith Chalmers and Pleasure Beach mascots

Mrs Thompson, who died on Tuesday, began her career working for a firm of solicitors in Blackpool.

Born Barbara Joan Foxcroft in 1939, she married Geoffrey Thompson OBE in 1962. Geoffrey then became managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1976 and passed away in 2004.

Mrs Thompson leaves three children, Amanda Thompson OBE, Nicholas Thompson and Fiona Gilje, and eight grandchildren.

As an active member of the Lady Taverner’s, Mrs Thompson was a dedicated fundraiser and supported the children's charity for many years.

Former television presenter Judith Chalmers, a fellow member of the Lady Taverner's, paid tribute to her friend, saying: "Barbara and the family made everyone so welcome whenever the Lady Taverner's visited the Pleasure Beach.

"She would always have a big smile on her face and everyone would have a great time. The Pleasure Beach had that family feel, and that was down to Barbara.

"The Taverner's would bring children for a day out, and I remember the buses were lined up on the road and the children could not wait to get out and go on the rides."

A Pleasure Beach spokesperson said: "Following her husband’s death in 2004, Barbara remained an active and much-loved member of the Blackpool Pleasure Beach family.

"She will be greatly missed by everyone at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and within the attractions industry worldwide."