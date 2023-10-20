Private Eye has paid tribute to Tony Husband as a “prolific, funny and inventive” cartoonist.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blackpool-born artist had a heart attack on Westminster Bridge in London while travelling to a party – held by the satirical magazine – on Wednesday, according to his family.

While sharing a drawing of dogs in heaven by Mr Husband, Private Eye wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “RIP cartoonist Tony Husband – prolific, funny and inventive contributor to Private Eye since 1985.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in 1950, Mr Husband also produced cartoons for The Times, Punch, Playboy, The Sunday Express, The Spectator and The Sun – as well as working on the satirical ITV children’s series Round The Bend.

Private Eye has paid tribute to Tony Husband as a “prolific, funny and inventive” cartoonist.

Mr Husband’s son Paul wrote on X on Thursday “it is with a torn apart heart” that he announced the death of his father.

He also said on Facebook: “I hate to post this because I know how many of you are going to be affected by it.

“Yesterday my Dad, Tony Husband, passed away as he was on his way to a Private Eye leaving party on a Thames barge. Something that meant a hell of a lot to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had a heart attack on Westminster Bridge. It’s somewhat ironic that he somehow managed to survive 30 years of Private Eye parties but the one he didn’t make…

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know what more I can say other than he was everything to me and everything want to be. This is the very last cartoon he made. Sent to his mate Nick Newman on the train down cause he thought he would be late.”

The sketch was of a man waiving at a boat in Westminster.

Cartoonist Mr Newman, wrote on X: “Unbearably sad news that the great Tony Husband has died. Creator of Yobs and thousands of brilliant cartoons for @PrivateEyeNews and others, he will be hugely missed by friends and readers.

“He sent me this cartoon yesterday morning. RIP Tony.”

Joke writer for Private Eye Tom Jamieson also wrote on X: “Tony was of course mentioned in (editor) Ian’s (Hislop) speech on the boat and got a huge cheer. Such tragic news. A fabulously funny cartoonist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illustrator Stanley Chow wrote: “It is of great sadness to hear that my dear friend Tony Husband passed away last night.