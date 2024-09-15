RNLI announce death of Lytham St Annes lifeboat volunteer Josh Willder

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Sep 2024, 14:01 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 14:18 GMT
Tributes have been paid to a lifeboat crewman who sadly died this week.

Lytham St Annes RNLI announced the death of volunteer crew member Josh Willder yesterday (Saturday, September 14).

Josh Willder had been a volunteer crewman with Lytham St Annes RNLI since 2019
Josh Willder had been a volunteer crewman with Lytham St Annes RNLI since 2019 | Josh Willder

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, the RNLI said: “It is with incredible sadness that we have to announce the passing of volunteer crew member Josh Willder.

“Josh joined Lytham St. Annes Lifeboat crew in 2019. He was a valued and highly respected member of our crew and he will be greatly missed.

“Fair winds and following seas.The station’s condolences go to his family and friends.”

Hundreds of people have since paid tribute to Josh, including RNLI lifeboat stations across the UK.

Lytham St Annes RNLI announced the death of volunteer crew member Josh Willder who joined their lifeboat crew in 2019
Lytham St Annes RNLI announced the death of volunteer crew member Josh Willder who joined their lifeboat crew in 2019 | Lytham St Annes RNLI

Josh’s mum Emma, general manager at The Lord Derby pub in St Annes, also shared news of her son’s death on Facebook, saying: “It is with a broken heart that I have to say this but my beautiful boy has passed away.

“Josh Willder you are my world I will always love you with all my heart. That beautiful smile I will miss you forever. Until we meet again my son shine, My world I love you.”

Related topics:RNLI

