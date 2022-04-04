Tribute to jopurnalist who gave Poulton's streets a racing start

Phil Rostron was working for the Blackpool Evening Gazette in the 1970s when his friendship with a local builder led him to suggest that a housing development planned off Derby Road in Poulton should take its road names from racing connections.

Which was how The Oaks, Shirley Heights, The Downs and Furlong Lane came to be added to the local landscape. After which Phil also tried to work up support for Blackpool to add a racecourse to its attractions, alongside Garstang Road.

Tributes have been paid to former Gazette journalist Phil Rostron

He also met and married his wife Caroline in Poulton, and for a while he and his family lived on Shirley Heights. Phil went on to become a legendary sports writer and editor on national and regional newspapers, as well as the author of several books on football and racing personalities.

They included autobiographies with Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer, who became a close friend, besides books such as Leeds United: Trials and Tribulations and We are the Damned United.

Phil leaves Caroline, daughters Jo, herself a former newspaper journalist, Holly and son Gary.