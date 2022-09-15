Sinclair, 49, has now told people to 'unfollow him' on Twitter if they don't like reading what he has to say.

The former winger, who lives on the Fylde Coast, remains suspended by talkSport after he claimed that "black and brown" people should not mourn the monarch’s death.

The now-deleted outburst was posted on Twitter barely an hour after the Queen’s death was announced by the Royal Family, leading to a backlash on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen”

His comments were widely condemned and he was suspended by talkSport whilst the station launched a “thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet”.

Sinclair, who spent the first four years of his playing career with Blackpool FC, has since apologised for his remarks.

After briefly deleting his Twitter account, Sinclair returned to social media the day after the Queen’s death and apologised for any offence he caused.

Trevor Sinclair has hit back at critics following his controversial remarks about the Queen's death, telling them to' unfollow him' on Twitter if they don't like reading what he has to say

He said: “My tweet yesterday was ill-timed at a time when the royal family, and many around the world were grieving for the Queen.

“I apologise for any offence caused to those mourning The Queen.”

Sinclair hits back at critics with latest tweet

But Sinclair has now posted a scathing new tweet as he remains in a bullish stand-off with those who want to see him taken off the air for good.

He tweeted: "This is MY account. Not ours. If you don't like my posts, you can unfollow me. I have my own beliefs & principles based on MY heritage & life experiences, which I will 100% maintain, even in the face of adversity. Thanks for all the support I’ve received."

Meanwhile, talkSPORT has sought to distance itself from Sinclair’s remarks and says he will not appear on air whilst an investigation takes place.

Posting on its twitter account, talkSPORT said: “Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet.