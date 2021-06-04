Treasure hunt at Lytham Hall on Sunday for WonderHall festival tickets

Lytham Hall is playing host to new festival WonderHall

Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Russell Watson and Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are among the headliners at WonderHall taking place in the grounds of the hall from

Wednesday August 25 to Bank Holiday Monday August 30.

The treasure hunt will start at 12pm and fans will have until 4pm to find the tickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And lucky customers at Lytham restaurants will also find WonderHall tickets hiding in their menus on the same day.

WonderHall promoter Peter Taylor said: “The excitement is really building as we get closer to the start of WonderHall.

“We can’t wait to bring live music back to Lytham this summer so we thought we’d have a bit of fun now by creating a treasure hunt in the beautiful setting where we’re holding the event.

“As well as giving people the chance to win tickets by hunting around the grounds of Lytham Hall, we are also encouraging visitors to enjoy Lytham’s lovely hospitality venues by hiding tickets in their menus too.

"We are spoilt for choice in Lytham but the last year has been difficult for many businesses, so we hope people will visit the town not just for the WonderHall Festival, but to eat out too.”

The venues where tickets will be hidden in menus on Sunday are Lytham Hall, The Queens, Lytham House, Spago, Bosco and The Deacon.