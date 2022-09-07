Morecambe Travelodge where a YouTube filmed himself lift surfing. Photo: Google Street View.

Ryegi who is northern England based and says he does lift surfing, rooftops and urban exploration, posted a terrifying video on YouTube from on top of the lift travelling down the lift shaft in the hotel.

He also posted a warning to viewers saying: “WARNING: Do NOT copy any activities you see in my videos. The dangers of lift surfing involve crushing, electrocution, entrapment, serious injury and death. There are many other significant dangers, those are just a few examples. Watching online videos will never show you the full extent of the dangers involved.”

Ryegi, who is 21, said: “I do lift surfing for two reasons; one because it’s fun, especially the high speed ones. But I also do it because I am interested in lifts, and I like seeing how the lifts run from on top such as the machinery and counterweight

“Of course it can be dangerous which is why I always warn people of the dangers on my videos.”

Ryegi has also posted videos of lift surfing in Bridge House Tower Block, Mainway, Lancaster, Pennine Tower (M6 Forton Services), Preston Holiday Inn and other locations such as Liverpool and Manchester.

A spokesman for Travelodge said: “We take the safety of our customers and staff extremely seriously and we have stringent lift security measures in place.